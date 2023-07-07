Actress Ameesha Patel recently spoke on having a great career in Bollywood without a 'godfather,' despite the fact that her peers came from filmy backgrounds. Ameesha made her film debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000), which was a box office success. When asked about her success, Ameesha stated that her contemporaries couldn't handle it, which caused a lot of jealously.

Ameesha is slated to make her come back in Anil Sharma's Gadar 2. Sunny Deol is reunited with her in the film. Gadar 2 will be released in theatres on August 11.

Ahead of the film's release, Ameesha told Bollywood Hungama, “When I entered the film industry, I only had film actors’ kids or producers’ kids enter with me, it was Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Tushar Kapoor, Esha Deol, Fardeen Khan, you name it, you turn your head and it was a film family third generation person coming in. I was the outsider and I was anyway this south Bombay (girl) looked upon as a snob because I was the educated outsider. I was the one who did not b** on sets, I read books, I did not gossip, so I was anyway called a snob because I chose to read.”

“Then seeing success after success, seeing Hrithik and me becoming the heartthrob of the nation overnight and then Gadar coming in and then Badri coming in… whether it is Telugu, Tamil or Hindi cinema. God was kind, he knew I didn’t have a godfather so he gave me successful films but my contemporaries could not handle that. There was a lot of jealousy, snatching films from under your nose. There was a lot of cutting you off from films which I did not realise at that time that I have signed my films, blocked my dates but suddenly I am not on that set and a few months later someone else is,” she added.