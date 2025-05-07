India has struck back. Following the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that shook the entire nation, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor—a powerful and precise retaliation targeting terror camps across the border. As the nation cheered for the bravery of its soldiers, reactions from across the border quickly surfaced, with several Pakistani actors lashing out at India in anger and frustration.

Here’s a list of 10 Pakistani celebrities who reacted strongly after India’s bold move:

Mahira Khan

The Raees actress called India’s strike “really cowardly” on her Instagram story. She added a prayer: “May Allah protect our country, and may we understand better. Ameen.”

Hania Aamir

Hania pointed out the contrast in public sentiment, stating: “I did not see any Pakistani celebrating the attack on Pahalgam, but countless Indians are celebrating the death of innocent people on Twitter.”

Fawad Khan

Fawad, who gained popularity in both Pakistan and India, wrote: “My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed in this shameful attack.” He clearly condemned the operation.

Muneeb Butt

In a video message, Muneeb Butt furiously declared that “Pakistan will take revenge” and slammed India’s actions as provocative and unjust.

Bushra Ansari

The veteran actress lashed out at Indian lyricist Javed Akhtar, questioning his belief in God and accusing Indian cultural figures of spreading hatred.

Mawra Hocane

Despite having worked in Indian films, Mawra labeled the strike “a cowardly attack.” She wrote: “May Allah protect everyone.”

Fahad Mustafa

Fahad showed support for Pakistan through a brief but intense message: “Allahu Akbar, Pakistan Zindabad.”

Farhan Saeed

Farhan, too, posted a patriotic message: “Thank you Quaid-e-Azam. Ya Allah help, Pakistan Zindabad.” His words reflected defiance and national pride.

Danish Taimoor

The actor shared the Pakistani flag with the message: “May Allah keep everyone safe. Pakistan Zindabad.”

Kubra Khan

Kubra expressed deep anxiety in her post: “I don’t think anyone slept tonight.” She talked about the blackout and the atmosphere of fear, hinting at the impact of the Indian operation.

As India celebrates a successful operation that it sees as justice for Pahalgam, many voices in Pakistan—especially from the entertainment world—are expressing outrage and sorrow. These emotional and angry reactions underline how deeply such events cut through political lines and enter the hearts of people on both sides.