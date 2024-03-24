On March 24, Emraan Hashmi's birthday, the cast of Pawan Kalyan's "OG" released a brand-new poster featuring the actor in the role of "Omi Bhau." In the movie, the actor will portray the villain.

Emraan Hashmi, wearing a black shirt and a distinctive gold 'kada' around his wrist, has a threatening air in the new 'OG' image. The subtle way he lights a cigar belies the depth of his personality.

Sharing the poster on their social media platforms, production house DVV Entertainment wrote on X, “Happy Birthday deadliest OMI BHAU @emraanhashmi Couldn’t imagine a clash more electrifying than with #OG #TheyCallHimOG (sic)."

In June 2023, 'OG' makers dropped Emraan’s first look. Sharing the same, it was mentioned, “When we have the #OG, we should also have a badass who is powerful and striking.. Presenting you all, the nemesis @EmraanHashmi! #FireStormIsComing #TheyCallHimOG (sic).”

When we have the #OG, we should also have a badass who is powerful and striking… 🔥🔥🤙🏻



Presenting you all, the nemesis @EmraanHashmi! #FireStormIsComing 🔥#TheyCallHimOG 💥 pic.twitter.com/CmBBTFvSdR — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) June 15, 2023

The formidable powers of Bollywood and South African film will come together to produce quite the package in "OG." The film, directed by Pawan Kalyan, has Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead role. In the movie, Prakash Raj has a significant part as well. Under the direction of Sujeeth, DVV Danayya, the producer of RRR, is funding OG. Nevertheless, the movie is billed as an action thriller. The cinematography for the movie is being handled by Ravi K Chandran, while SS Thaman is in charge of the soundtrack. The release date's specifics have not yet been disclosed.