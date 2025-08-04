This actress beats Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, charges Rs 2 crore per film

Mrunal Thakur has emerged as one of the most celebrated names in Indian entertainment, dazzling audiences with her versatile performances and impeccable fashion choices. Her journey from the small screen to the big leagues of Bollywood and South Indian cinema is nothing short of inspiring—a tale of talent, determination, and smart career moves.

Born on August 1, 1992, in the Dhule district of Maharashtra, Mrunal Thakur’s roots are as humble as her demeanor. She attended St Joseph’s Convent School and Vasant Vihar High School before pursuing her graduation from KC College in Mumbai. However, destiny had bigger plans for her—she left her degree midway to chase her first acting opportunity.

Mrunal’s acting journey began with the Star Plus show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti… Yeh Khamoshiyaan, where she played Gauri Bhosle opposite Mohit Sehgal. While the show gave her a stepping stone into the industry, it was her role in Kumkum Bhagya that made her a household name. Appearances in Nach Baliye 7, Saubhagyalaxmi, and Arjun further solidified her television career.

Her leap to films came with the critically acclaimed Love Sonia, a powerful debut that showcased her depth as an actor. The real breakthrough arrived in 2019 with Super 30, where she starred alongside Hrithik Roshan. Since then, Mrunal has impressed audiences with diverse roles in Batla House, Toofan, Dhamaka, Jersey, Pippa, and Lust Stories 2.

Expanding her horizons, she ventured into Telugu cinema, delivering stellar performances in Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna, cementing her status as a true pan-India star.

With fame comes fortune, and Mrunal Thakur has carved a successful financial path. According to Lifestyle Asia, she charges around Rs 2 crore per film, with a monthly income of Rs 60 lakh. Her net worth is estimated at Rs 33 crore, stemming from movies, OTT projects, brand endorsements, and event appearances.

Mrunal’s assets include:

A luxurious Andheri West flat worth Rs 10 crore

A family flat in Nasik

A high-end car collection, including:

Toyota Fortuner (Rs 30 lakh)

Honda Accord (Rs 45 lakh)

Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Rs 2.17 crore)

Beyond acting, Mrunal Thakur has earned her spot as a style icon. Her effortless blend of traditional and contemporary fashion regularly makes headlines, with ensembles that appeal to both trendsetters and classicists.

Recently, she appeared as the lead in Son of Sardaar 2 alongside Ajay Devgn, further proving that she’s here to stay—balancing powerful performances with undeniable star appeal.

Mrunal Thakur’s journey is a shining example of how talent and persistence can transform dreams into reality. From television screens to ruling cinema across languages, she continues to inspire aspiring actors while captivating millions with her charm, talent, and ever-evolving style.