Pop star Justin Bieber has publicly condemned aggressive paparazzi behaviour in a recent Instagram post that has gained widespread attention from fans and media outlets alike.

The singer shared footage showing photographers surrounding him, flashing cameras in his face despite security personnel requesting space. "This has to stop," Bieber wrote in the caption, calling for change in how photographers interact with celebrities.

The video sparked immediate support from fans who expressed outrage at what many described as harassment. One follower commented, "can't believe this is legal," while another wrote, "My anxiety just shot up watching this..."

This incident follows previous confrontations between Bieber and photographers. In an earlier documented encounter in Palm Springs, the singer criticised paparazzi for prioritising monetary gain over basic respect.

In a separate social media statement, Bieber addressed circulating rumors about his marriage to Hailey Bieber, dismissing speculation that has spread through TikTok and other platforms.

"Honestly, if I was you, it would be hard not to be jealous of me and Hailey going brazyyy," he wrote, acknowledging that while he finds some false stories amusing, the continuous spread of misinformation can cause genuine harm.