This Indian star made his way to cinema as body double, gave hits more than SRK, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan

A young man named Ravi Kapoor started working at his father's Mumbai jewellery store in the late 1950s. He was responsible for supplying fake jewels to movie sets as part of his employment. The director of V Shantaram's Navrang saw the 17-year-old while he was on the set in 1959 and granted him a break.

In several scenes and dance routines, Ravi Kapoor was only to pose as the movie's heroine Sandhya rather than really acting in them. Ravi didn't make his acting debut for another five years. Under the stage name Jeetendra, V Shantaram gave him a chance in Geet Gaya Patharon Ne.

It needs mention here that Jeetendra appeared in around 200 films during the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, many of which were big hits. The actor has been in 209 films overall in his career to date, of which 56 have been box office successes and another 13 have had moderate success (either semi-hits or average grossers). This amount exceeds the number of hits achieved by a lot of celebrities.

Amitabh Bachchan, for instance, has 55 hits, followed by Rajesh Khanna, 42, Salman Khan, 37, Shah Rukh Khan, 33, and Dilip Kumar, 31. Despite this, Jeetendra was never referred to as a superstar because none of his tunes reached the top of the charts. In addition, the actor appeared in around 106 films, more than any other Bollywood celebrity outside Mithun Chakraborty.