“This needs to stop": Karan Johar slams podcasters for negative talk about film industry

Karan Johar has criticised podcasters who invite guests and astrologers to speak negatively about people in the film industry. Sharing his views on Instagram Stories, the filmmaker said the trend of creating clickbait content just for views must end.

In a detailed statement, Johar said he has respect for credible members of the media but condemned a subculture of podcasters who invite guests with nothing to lose. He said these guests often make disrespectful remarks about hardworking and legendary members of the film fraternity.

He added that psychics and astrologers giving frightening predictions, including about people's deaths, is insensitive and disgusting. While supporting free speech, he opposed clickbait content aimed at gaining followers.

The director of 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' did not name any podcasters or hosts involved in such shows.

On the work front, Karan Johar co-produced the film 'Dhadak 2', starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Earlier this month, he won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for his film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'.