When questioned if any portion of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was "inaccurate," J Robert Oppenheimer's grandson Charles Oppenheimer mentioned a sequence from the movie. Charles stated in a TIME interview that the "poison apple reference" was the aspect of the movie that he disliked the least. Additionally, he said that American Prometheus' inclusion of the passage was a "problem," not because of Nolan.

American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer was a Pulitzer Prize-winning 2006 biography of the theoretical physicist written by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin. Based on the novel is Nolan's Oppenheimer. In the aforementioned scenario, Cillian Murphy's portrayal of a teenage Robert Oppenheimer injects potassium cyanide into a green apple. Then he hands it over to Patrick Blackett, his professor (James D'Arcy). After some time, Oppenheimer changes his mind and discards the fruit before Niels Bohr (Kenneth Branagh) can have it.

Charles said to TIME, "There are parts that I disagree with, but not really because of (Christopher) Nolan. The part I like the least is this poison apple reference, which was a problem in American Prometheus. If you read American Prometheus carefully enough, the authors say, 'We don't really know if it happened.' There's no record of him trying to kill somebody. That's a really serious accusation and it's historical revision. There's not a single enemy or friend of Robert Oppenheimer who heard that during his life and considered it to be true".

He also added, "Sometimes facts get dragged through a game of telephone. In the movie, it's treated vaguely and you don't really know what's going on unless you know this incredibly deep backstory. So it honestly didn't bother me. It bothers me that it was in the biography with that emphasis, not a disclaimer of, this is an unsubstantiated rumour that we want to put in our book to make it interesting. But I like some of the dramatizations. I thought Einstein's conversation with Oppenheimer at the end was really effective even though it wasn't historical".

Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh are among the prominent actors that appear in the Universal Pictures film Oppenheimer. The biopic, which is set during planet War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb, during a time when he pushed the button to test the atomic bomb despite his fears that it would ignite the atmosphere and end the planet.