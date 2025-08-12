Three cartoon characters just broke a 24-year music record

"We're goin' up, up, up, it's our moment" - and what a moment it is. Meet HUNTR/X, the fictional K-pop trio that doesn't actually exist but somehow just made very real Billboard history.

The animated girl group from Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters" has pulled off something no female-fronted K-pop act has ever done: hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Their anthem "Golden" didn't just climb the charts - it shattered them, becoming only the second fictional act to top the Hot 100 since "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's "Encanto."

But here's the kicker: these aren't real people. HUNTR/X exists only in animation, brought to life by the voices of EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI. Yet they've accomplished what countless real groups have tried and failed to do for over two decades.

The last time an all-female group of three or more members claimed the top spot? Destiny's Child with "Bootylicious" back in 2001. That's right - it's been 24 years since women dominated the Hot 100 as a collective, and it took cartoon characters to break the streak.

"Golden" marks the ninth K-pop song to conquer America's most prestigious chart, joining an elite club that includes BTS juggernauts like "Dynamite" and "Butter." But while BTS paved the way, HUNTR/X just proved that Korean pop's appeal transcends reality itself.

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The Netflix soundtrack has been unstoppable, ruling Billboard's Soundtracks chart for seven straight weeks while "Golden" spreads across the globe. The track has claimed number one positions in South Korea, the UK, Australia, and eight other countries, proving that good music knows no boundaries - even fictional ones.

Seoul natives EJAE and REI AMI, along with New Jersey's Audrey Nuna, have created something magical. Their voices power characters named Rumi, Mira, and Zoey through an animated adventure that resonates far beyond the screen.

The song's success caught everyone off guard, including Republic Records, who scrambled to push "Golden" to radio stations and secure remix deals. A David Guetta version dropped weeks later, cementing the track's crossover appeal.