Three rounds fired at Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu, actor safe; driver admitted to Nanavati hospital

Actor Tiger Shroff was allegedly targeted in a firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday, October 18 while returning home after playing football, police sources said. The actor is safe and did not sustain any gunshot injuries.

According to sources, three rounds were fired at Shroff’s BMW. His driver was admitted to Nanavati Hospital following the incident. The circumstances surrounding the firing are being investigated.

Shroff’s father, actor Jackie Shroff’s team, confirmed to India Today that Tiger was safe. “Tiger is okay,” the team said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg also confirmed that the actor had not suffered any gunshot injuries. Police have cordoned off the area and formed 12 teams to identify and apprehend the attackers.

Overseas-based gangsters Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu have reportedly claimed responsibility for the firing in a social media post issued in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi group. The claim has not been independently verified, and the investigation is underway to establish the motive behind the incident and identify those involved.

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar also spoke to Shroff’s family following the incident.

Further investigation is underway.