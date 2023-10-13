Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year and fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the film. The long wait will come to an end on October 16 as the makers of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi starrer would be releasing the film’s trailer on that day.

The team has shared a new look of the lead actor where he appears in an intense, action-packed avatar. With it, the team announced the time of trailer launch. The trailer of Tiger 3 will dropped on October 16 at 12 noon.

The new photo features the superstar giving an intense look yet again as he holds an iron chain in his hand, all set to fight the enemies. The looks are something that we got a glimpse of in the Tiger Ka Message video.