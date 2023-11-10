The anticipation surrounding Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi's latest venture, Tiger 3, has reached unprecedented heights as advance bookings soar into two figures. With the film's release slated for Diwali, November 12, expectations are running high for a record-breaking opening.

According to recent reports, the advance booking collections for Tiger 3's opening day have already reached an impressive ₹12.43 crore. A staggering 4,62,327 tickets have been snapped up, with 4,35,913 allocated for the Hindi 2D version, 14,158 for the Telugu 2D version, and 1,957 for the Tamil release. The IMAX version has also generated significant buzz, accounting for 8,203 tickets on day one.

Despite this fervor, there is speculation that Tiger 3 may not see a release in Oman and Kuwait, purportedly due to objections surrounding a particular scene featuring Katrina Kaif. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, marks the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, following the success of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

In a unique move, Tiger 3 is set to be the first major Diwali release in several years. Rohan Malhotra, Vice President of YRF Distribution, explained the strategic decision, stating, "We have confidence in Salman Khan's stardom. Lakshmi Puja is a day when people celebrate festivals with their family. No producer has released a movie on the day of Lakshmi Puja in the last 11 years. We think that there is a part of the population that would want to celebrate Diwali by watching Salman Khan's movie."

Highlighting the robust advance bookings even on what is considered the weakest day for the film business this year, Malhotra detailed the plan for post-puja screenings, aiming to capture the audience during the night shows.

As fans eagerly await the cinematic spectacle, Tiger 3 appears poised to roar its way into the record books as the quintessential Diwali blockbuster, showcasing the enduring allure of Salman Khan's cinematic magic.