Tiger Shroff sustains minor injuries after firing incident in Mumbai, Eknath Shinde meets actor, vows to end 'hooliganism'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday, October 18 assured actor Tiger Shroff and his family of the state government's support after unidentified individuals allegedly opened fire in Mumbai, injuring two people, including the actor's driver.

Shinde visited Shroff's residence following the incident and condemned the firing, assuring the actor and his family, including his mother, Ayesha Shroff, that the government would provide all necessary assistance. He said the actor and his family were shaken by the incident and stressed that attempts to intimidate people through violence would not be tolerated.

"This is a major incident. Five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable," Shinde told reporters after meeting the actor.

The deputy chief minister said Shroff had sustained injuries to his left hand from gunpowder and glass fragments. The actor did not suffer any gunshot injuries, according to the information available so far.

Shinde also warned that the authorities would take strict action against those responsible for the firing. Referring to gang-related violence in Mumbai during the 1990s, he said the Mumbai Police had brought such activities under control and that attempts to revive a climate of fear would not be tolerated.

"Such gang wars were quite common in the 90s, but the Mumbai Police put an end to them in 1995. These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism," he said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg, the firing took place at around 7 pm on Sunday as Shroff was leaving a football club in Mumbai. Unidentified individuals allegedly opened fire, narrowly missing the actor.

Two people were injured in the incident, including Shroff's driver, who was reportedly hit by bullets. The circumstances surrounding the firing are being investigated.

The case falls under the jurisdiction of Juhu Police Station. Mumbai Police have launched an investigation to identify the individuals involved and establish the motive behind the shooting.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.