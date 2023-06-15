In Tiku Weds Sheru, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will appear with debutante Avneet Kaur. Kangana Ranaut produced the film, which was directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav. The film's teaser was released on Wednesday, but Nawazuddin's lip lock with 27-year-old younger Avneet has left netizens stunned.

The trailer features Tiku and Sheru, two opposites who end up getting married. Tiku sees her marriage as a chance to move to Mumbai and pursue her huge acting dream. Sheru, on the other hand, has been suffering in the sector for years. The film, which is filled with amusing one-liners, also portrays people's hardships in life and promises to offer a quirky love tale.

Kangana expressed her delight for the project on social media a day before the trailer's release. She rushed to Instagram to publicise the trailer's release date, posting a slew of photographs of herself. She captioned the photographs with, “Very excited for the trailer launch tomorrow... Tiku weds Sheru on 23rd June. Only on @primevideoin.”

Tiku Weds Sheru is the first project produced by Kangana under her production house, Manikarnika Films. Sai Kabir directed and wrote the film, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur together for the first time despite their 27-year age difference. Nawazuddin was earlier presented in the film's early posters as Shiraz Khan Afghani alias Sheru. Avneet, on the other hand, will play Tasleem Khan, also known as Tiku, in the film.