Bob Dylan is confident Timothee Chalamet will nail his portrayal in the biopic 'A Complete Unknown', set to release this Christmas Day. Sharing his thoughts on social media, Dylan praised the young actor, calling him “a brilliant actor” and expressing faith in his ability to capture the essence of the iconic musician.

“There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!),” Dylan wrote. “Timmy’s a brilliant actor, so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.”

Directed by James Mangold, the film traces Dylan’s early career, focusing on his 1961 arrival in New York City and the cultural and musical shifts that followed. Based on Elijah Wald’s book Dylan Goes Electric!, it chronicles Dylan’s transformation from folk singer to rock legend, culminating in his controversial 1965 Newport Folk Festival performance.

Chalamet, known for Dune and Call Me by Your Name, has described his connection to Dylan’s story, noting parallels in their respective journeys. “I can relate to some of the struggles Dylan went through—his fight to find his place and voice,” Chalamet said in an earlier interview.

The film, releasing December 25, will also have special early IMAX screenings in select cities, giving fans a chance to experience Dylan’s story on the big screen ahead of its official debut.