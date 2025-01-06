The 2025 Golden Globes became the talk of the town not just for its cinematic accolades but for a heartfelt moment between actor Timothée Chalamet and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner. The couple, who first made waves with their relationship reveal at the 2024 Golden Globes, once again captured the spotlight as a picture of them sharing a kiss circulated widely online.

Although the two arrived at the ceremony separately, all eyes were on them once they were spotted sitting together. The intimate moment, captured during a lull in the star-studded gala, showcased the undeniable chemistry between the 27-year-old "Dune" star and the 28-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder. Their kiss quickly became a trending topic on social media, with fans and onlookers praising the couple's seemingly natural connection.

Timothée Chalamet, celebrated for his avant-garde style, donned a sleek Tom Ford ensemble paired with a slim blue scarf. The accessory, reminiscent of Bob Dylan’s bohemian aesthetic, was a subtle nod to his role in the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. Kylie, on the other hand, stole the show in a shimmering, floor-length silver gown with a daringly low back, cementing her place as a red carpet icon.

The couple's relationship, initially rumored in early 2023, became official in January 2024. Since then, they’ve maintained a relatively low profile, with only a handful of public outings. However, their rare appearances together continue to spark curiosity. Adding fuel to the buzz, rumors about Kylie expecting her third child—this time with Chalamet—have been making rounds, following a cryptic TikTok video where she strategically covered her midsection with a shopping bag.

While their relationship was a highlight of the night, Timothée also made headlines for his nomination. The actor, celebrated for his transformative performances, was nominated for his role in The Brutalist. However, he lost the coveted Golden Globe to Adrien Brody.

Social media erupted with reactions to the kiss, with hashtags like #KylieAndTimothee and #GoldenGlobes2025 trending within hours. While many fans celebrated their romantic moment, others expressed surprise at the pair’s enduring connection, given the initial skepticism surrounding their relationship.

Whether on the red carpet or at the center of viral moments, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner continue to redefine Hollywood power couple dynamics, keeping fans intrigued with their every move.