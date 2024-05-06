From the decks of the ill-fated Titanic to the battlefields of Middle-earth, veteran British actor Bernard Hill brought a powerful presence to some of cinema's most iconic films. Sadly, the acclaimed performer has passed away at the age of 79.

Hill's death was announced by actor Barbara Dickson on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Dickson, who co-starred with Hill in the 1974-1975 production of "John Paul George Ringo and Bert," paid tribute to her former colleague, writing, "It's with great sadness that I note the death of Bernard Hill. A really marvellous actor. It was a privilege to have crossed paths with him. RIP Benny x."

While Hill's filmography spanned decades, he is perhaps best remembered for his roles as Captain Edward J. Smith in James Cameron's blockbuster "Titanic" and as the gruff but loyal King Théoden in Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy. His ability to inhabit both historical figures and complex fictional characters was widely celebrated by fans and critics alike.

Beyond his work in major Hollywood productions, Hill's portrayal of Yosser Hughes in the groundbreaking British television series "Boys from the Blackstuff" cemented his reputation as a versatile and powerful actor, equally adept at embodying working-class struggles and epic tales of heroism.

As news of Hill's passing spread, tributes poured in from fans and colleagues, mourning the loss of a true giant of the acting profession and celebrating his remarkable body of work on stage and screen.