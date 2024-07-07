Jon Landau, the Oscar-winning producer renowned for blockbuster films like 'Titanic' and 'Avatar', has passed away at the age of 63. His son, Jamie Landau, confirmed his father's death on Friday in Los Angeles, although no cause was disclosed, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Landau was a long-time collaborator with director James Cameron, with whom he co-created some of cinema's biggest hits, including the record-breaking 'Titanic' and the groundbreaking 'Avatar'. Reflecting on their partnership, Landau recalled their early days working together on the 1994 action comedy 'True Lies', where he first sensed a lasting friendship with Cameron.

Born on July 23, 1960, in New York, Jon Landau hailed from a family deeply rooted in the film industry. His parents, Ely A. Landau and Edie Landau, were prominent figures who owned Manhattan movie theaters and produced numerous influential films such as 'Long Day's Journey Into Night' and 'The Pawnbroker'.

Jon Landau began his career with producer credits on Paramount's 'Campus Man' (1987) and went on to co-produce Disney hits like 'Honey I Shrunk the Kids' and Warren Beatty's 'Dick Tracy'. However, his most notable achievements came alongside James Cameron, where their collaborations set new benchmarks in cinematic storytelling and box office success.

Prior to his passing, Landau remained deeply involved in the production of the highly anticipated 'Avatar' sequels, continuing his legacy of pushing boundaries in filmmaking.