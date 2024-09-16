Tito Jackson, a key member of the iconic Jackson 5 and the third eldest of the renowned Jackson family, has passed away at the age of 70. The news was confirmed on Sunday, according to a report by Variet, which referenced information from Entertainment Tonight.

Steve Manning, a longtime friend and associate of the Jackson family, verified Tito's passing. Manning suggested that Tito may have suffered a heart attack while on a road trip, although the exact cause of death has not been officially determined.

Tito Jackson had recently been performing alongside his brothers, Marlon and Jackie, under the banner of The Jacksons. Their most recent performance took place in England just a week before his untimely death. Alongside his contributions to The Jacksons, Tito was also known for his work as a blues guitarist. He frequently performed solo and collaborated with the B.B. King Blues Band in recent years, showcasing his versatility and enduring passion for music.

The music world now mourns the loss of a beloved artist whose contributions spanned decades, leaving a lasting impact on generations of fans.

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