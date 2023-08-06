When Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, his second film as a filmmaker, was released in 2021, Kannada actor-director Raj B Shetty quickly rose to fame. From Ram Gopal Varma to Anurag Kashyap, the film received a great deal of praise from directors all around the nation. Raj is now back with the similarly fascinating movie Toby, and it received a positive reception when its teaser debuted on August 4.

There are snippets of the title character, Toby, in the non-linearly edited trailer. According to what happens on the screen, we deduce that Toby is a rather gullible man who has the ability to transform into a monster. A priest refers to him as Satan, another character refers to him as "thick-headed and dumb".

His tale is comparable to the legend of the sacrificed goat recounted at the beginning of the video. If the sheep intended for sacrifice escapes, the narrator warns, it shouldn't come back since it will no longer be a sheep but the Maari (Goddess) herself. Toby appears to be the victimized sheep who, after receiving an afterlife, returns to seek vengeance.

The movie, which also features Chaithra J. Achar, Samyuktha Horanad, Gopalkrishnan Deshpande, and Raj Deepa Shetty, was written by Raj B. Shetty and is directed by Basil Alchalakkal. On August 25, it will be screened in cinemas.