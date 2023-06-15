Kabir Duhan Singh, who has played the role of a villain in over 50 South Indian films, is slated to marry a Haryana-based girl on June 23. Pinkvilla has heard exclusively that Kabir Singh will marry Seema Chahal, a teacher by profession, in an arranged marriage next week.

The wedding rites will begin on June 21 with kirtan (which lends auspiciousness to such an important event), followed by Mehendi on the 22nd and a low-key wedding on the 23rd in a Delhi resort.

"Kabir will take the plunge with Seema soon, and everything is perfectly planned." He has always desired a life partner who understands him and his family and is not from the film industry. "Kabir is overjoyed and excited to embark on a new adventure. "The bride is from Haryana and teaches mathematics," a source revealed to Pinkvilla.

The wedding will be a low-key ceremony attended by the couple's family members and Kabir's close friends.

Singh has a number of Tamil and Telugu movies lined up for release shortly, including Gunashekar's big-budget film Shaakuntalam, which stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead, and Upendra and Sudeep's Kabzaa. Kabir, the busiest baddie in the Southern business, was recently seen in the Marathi film Phakaat.

For the uninitiated, Kabir is best known as an antagonist in the Tollywood and Tamil film industries. Kabir Duhan Singh, who was born and raised in Gohana, relocated to Mumbai in 2011 to pursue a modelling career.