Guwahati is buzzing with excitement as "Tolxora Ejaak Tora Butoli" is taking center stage at the Kumar Bhaskar Auditorium. Written and directed by the talented Tuhinkanya Borah, the play is captivating audiences with its poignant exploration of self-discovery, acceptance, and the complexities of human emotions.

The story is following the intertwined lives of Nibir and Kohuwa, two individuals from vastly different worlds, who are finding solace in each other's company. Their journey, filled with conflict, longing, and reconciliation, is unfolding beautifully on stage, resonating deeply with themes of embracing the past and surrendering to life’s truths.

Tuhinkanya Borah, the writer and director, is showcasing her creative brilliance once again. Currently pursuing her Masters in English Literature at Cotton University, she is continuing her remarkable journey in the world of theatre. Her earlier works, including "Xiluwa Nodir Xeluwoi Kotha", "Awstacholor Xun Emuthi", and "Tulika", are already earning widespread recognition. As a co-founder and former General Secretary of the Cottonian Drama Society and a member of Junction – The Cultural Troupe, she is bringing years of theatrical experience to this production.

The cast and crew are delivering outstanding performances and bringing this evocative story to life:

Performing the Leads: Hridoydeep Gogoi and Tuhinkanya Borah are portraying Nibir and Kohuwa with remarkable depth and emotion.

Crafting the Production: Pranjal Pratim Mahanta is handling production design while working as the associate director.

Directing the Music: Hridoi Kailash (Niel) is weaving a soul-stirring musical backdrop, supported by associate musicians Nishan Kashyap and Pallab Das.

Singing Their Hearts Out: Anurag Baruah (Niyor), Nilotpal Barman, and Porinandhi Jima Sultana are delivering mesmerizing vocal performances.

Designing the Set and Lights: Ankit Bharali, Naushad Rashid, and Sonmoni Sarmah are creating the perfect visual atmosphere.

The team, including production controllers Gourav Hazarika, Porinandhi Jima Sultana, and Manmi Saikia, is ensuring everything runs seamlessly. Meanwhile, Rishikanya B. Das is anchoring the event, engaging the audience throughout.

The team is expressing heartfelt thanks to Abhilash Borborah, Jhunakangkan Bhuyan, Bhargav K. Bora, Chinmoy Swargiary, Paran Jyoti Kalita, and the members of Junction – The Cultural Troupe and the Cottonian Drama Society for their invaluable support.

"Tolxora Ejaak Tora Butoli" is offering a profound, emotional experience that is striking a chord with everyone in attendance. The play is blending powerful performances, an evocative story, and impeccable production, ensuring it leaves a lasting impact.

As Nibir and Kohuwa’s journey is unfolding live, the Kumar Bhaskar Auditorium is turning into a haven for theatre lovers. Don’t miss this moving production that is currently enchanting Guwahati!