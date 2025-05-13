Forget explosions and spy gadgets, because Tom Cruise is now facing his biggest challenge yet: BTS’s Jin and a wild round of variety show games.

As part of the Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning promo tour in South Korea, Cruise joined Jin for a special episode of Run Jin, the BTS star’s solo variety series. Think Run BTS! energy but dialled into one member, and with a big Hollywood twist. The show throws Jin into unpredictable challenges with celebrity guests, and this time, he’s roped in none other than Ethan Hunt himself.

Unlike SUGA’s calm, conversation-driven Suchwita, Run Jin is all about fast-paced fun, offbeat games, and Jin’s signature humour. Cruise, known for doing his own stunts, may have just found his most unexpected mission yet.

Since finishing his military service last year, Jin’s been steadily ramping up activities. He released his debut solo album 'Happy', and his next project, 'Echo', is on the way — along with a solo tour that’s already gaining buzz. Run Jin is part of his busy return to the spotlight, and it's clear he hasn’t lost his edge as BTS’s unofficial variety king.

Cruise arrived in Seoul earlier this month with his Mission: Impossible co-stars and director, but his detour to film with Jin wasn’t just for laughs — it’s a full-on cultural moment. No details yet on what games were played (or how well Cruise fared), but knowing Jin, it was probably more chaos than Cruise signed up for — in the best way.

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The episode is expected to drop soon, just ahead of the May 17 release of The Final Reckoning, the eighth and final film in the franchise.

Meanwhile, BTS fans have more to look forward to. J-Hope’s solo tour wraps with a final concert in Seoul on June 13, with all members except SUGA expected to attend. Yoongi is set to complete his service and return on June 21.

Between comeback albums, solo shows, and global crossovers like this, it’s safe to say: Jin’s missions are just getting started.