The seventh installment in Tom Cruise's iconic espionage thriller franchise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, is due to hit Indian theatres on Wednesday, July 12. The advance booking for the film began on Friday, July 7, and quickly sold out.

If the advance bookings are any indication, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One might be Tom Cruise's highest box office opener in India. Last year, Tom was featured in Christopher MacQuarrie's blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.

According to reports, as of 3:30 p.m. on Friday (July 7), Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One has sold around 28,000 advance tickets for the opening day and 62,000 tickets for the first weekend in India. The expected number of tickets sold in advance booking prior to the release is more than 1.10 lakh.

According to the same estimate, the opening day box office collection on July 12 is expected to be between 12 crore and 14 crore. This would be Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Tom Cruise's greatest opener in India to date. Fallout, the most recent Mission: Impossible film, grossed $9.50 million in India in 2018. The upcoming installment is sure to be better.