Tom Felton steps back into Draco Malfoy’s robes on Broadway

Tom Felton sparked a wave of cheers at the Lyric Theatre as he officially returned to the world of Harry Potter, stepping onstage as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Fans erupted the moment he appeared, and Felton leaned right into the moment, opening with a playful, “I need a favour.”

A clip posted by the show’s official Instagram account captured his entrance, paired with a caption that cheekily echoed a classic Malfoy line: “It’s true then, what they’re saying on the train. Tom Felton has come to Broadway.” The nod to Sorcerer’s Stone wasn’t lost on longtime fans.

Felton is now the first film cast member to join the Broadway production and is set for a 19-week run, according to Deadline. His casting was revealed earlier this year, when he admitted he got emotional seeing the signature blond Malfoy wig again. “I just immediately cried. It felt like a blast from the past,” he said.

Revisiting Draco, however, isn’t a simple nostalgia trip. Felton noted that playing an adult Malfoy is new territory. “I knew him quite well as a kid. I don’t know him that well as an adult,” he said.

Cursed Child picks up 19 years after the original saga, following Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Malfoy’s children as they navigate life at Hogwarts—this time with Felton watching over the halls once again.