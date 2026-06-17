Tom Holland confirms marriage to Zendaya, ends months of speculation

Tom Holland has confirmed that he and Zendaya are married, bringing months of speculation about the couple's relationship to an end.

The actor revealed the news while addressing AI-generated images that falsely showed the pair getting married at Lake Como in Italy. Speaking about the viral photos, Holland recalled that his grandmother had seen the images and believed she had not been invited to the wedding.

Asked whether he had to reassure other family members that the pictures were fake, Holland replied: "No, because they were all there."

The comment effectively confirmed that the couple had already tied the knot. However, Holland declined to share further details about the ceremony, saying: "That's all you'll get on that."

Rumours surrounding a possible marriage had been circulating for months. Earlier this year, Zendaya brushed aside speculation during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while promoting her film The Drama. When asked about reports claiming she had secretly married Holland, the actor responded with humour, saying she had not seen any of the stories.

Speculation intensified in March after celebrity stylist Law Roach appeared to suggest that the wedding had already taken place, remarking that people had "missed it".

While keeping details of the ceremony private, Holland spoke about the role Zendaya plays in his life, describing their relationship as a source of stability amid the pressures of fame.

He said their shared experiences allowed them to support each other in ways few others could, adding that he had found "my person". Holland also described Zendaya as his best friend and said he had never felt more supported or secure.

The couple are set for a busy period professionally, with Holland starring in The Odyssey and Zendaya leading Spider-Man: Brand New Day, both due for release in July.

They recently made their first joint red-carpet appearance in four years, attending an event in Madrid on June 15.