"Best script ever": Tom Holland hails Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

Hollywood star Tom Holland has described Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic 'The Odyssey' as having “the best script” he has ever come across.

The actor, best known for his role as Spider-Man, will be seen as Telemachus, the son of Odysseus, in the film which is slated to release worldwide on July 17, 2026.

"The script is the best script I’ve ever read," the "Spider-Man" actor told Agence France-Presse.

Sharing his excitement in an interview with Agence France-Presse, Holland praised Nolan’s working style: "He knows what he wants... but it is not an environment where you can't pitch ideas or build characters in certain ways."

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron.

Based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic, the story follows Odysseus’ perilous journey home after the Trojan War, where he faces mythical creatures and the wrath of the gods.

While Nolan’s version is highly anticipated, the Odyssey has inspired earlier adaptations, including Mario Camerini’s Ulysses (1954) starring Kirk Douglas, and the Coen Brothers’ cult classic O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000).

Holland, meanwhile, will also return to the superhero genre with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, scheduled for release just weeks later on July 31, 2026.