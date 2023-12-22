A lawsuit has been filed against Tommy Lee, Mötley Crüe's drummer, accusing him of sexually assaulting a woman in a helicopter in 2003.

The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, alleges she was deceived into joining the flight by Lee's personal pilot, David Martz, who was her friend and business associate.

The lawsuit was filed on December 15 and was first reported by People. The alleged assault occurred in February 2003, when Martz invited Doe for a 'short helicopter tour' during a lunch meeting.

Doe claims she was unaware Lee would also be on the flight. It is alleged that upon arrival at the hangar, she saw Lee, and Martz told her he had to take Lee to Van Nuys, a journey that would last no more than 35 to 40 minutes. Doe claims she felt under pressure to join.

During the flight, it is alleged that Martz and Lee consumed alcohol, marijuana, and cocaine and invited Doe to sit with them in the cockpit. It is claimed that Lee instructed Doe to sit on his lap and started groping and kissing her without her consent.

The lawsuit further alleges that Doe tried to pull away from Lee, but he became more forceful, penetrating her with his fingers and attempting to force her into oral copulation. Doe also alleges that Martz passively watched the assault, and she ceased contact with him post the incident.