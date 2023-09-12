The eagerly awaited trailer for the much-loved franchise's third entry, "Fukrey," was made public on September 5. The release date for "Fukrey 3" is set for September 28, 2023. Meanwhile, none other than Salman Khan, a celebrity in Bollywood, showed his support for the trailer. Salman applauded Pulkit Samrat's dancing in particular in the video. The latter was obviously over the moon.

For his forthcoming movie, "Fukrey 3", Pulkit Samrat received wishes from Salman Khan personally. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Salman shared a video of Pulkit and wrote, "It's been a long Pulkit that I have seen u dance like this... too good. Wish u the very best for Fukrey 3".

Pulkit Samrat reshared Salman Khan's post and wrote, "Tiger's roar is like music to my ears!! can't keep calm... swagging my way to the moooon!! #Fukrey3 Thank you Bhaii (sic)."

Starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi, Fukrey 3 promises to deliver yet another rib-tickling and unforgettable cinematic experience. The earlier parts of the franchise also included Ali Fazal as one of the leads. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.