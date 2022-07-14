With the terrific boom in Assam web shows due to the growth of OTT platforms, we are seeing of these out-do movies in quality and content. These stories not only strike a connection with active web users, but they also stand out as revolutionary genre works.

While Netflix and Amazon continue to dominate the market, a few local OTT platforms with limited language coverage have gained popularity. We have chosen five new Assamese web series that you will not be disappointed with.



Fissa

Fissa-Assamese Web Series

Starring actors like Barsha Rani Bishaya, Prasenjit Bora, Rajiv Goswami, Sankalpajit Hazarika, ‘Fissa’ is a complicated murder-mystery that leads to intricate occurrences that bring a police officer and a crime writer together. It demonstrates the peculiar human mind and its games of love, deception, and inhumanity.

Neul

Neul-Assamese Web Series

One mistake won’t ruin your entire life or will it? Starring actors like Kamal Lochan Deka, Darathi Bharadwaj, Atanu Mahanta, Nabajyoti Nath, Sandhya Hazarika, ‘Neul’ is an Assamese action thriller. The story focuses on the protagonist Gani whose problems drive him to commit a crime such as abduction. The protagonist moves through the flow of time.

Mrityunjoy

Mrityunjoy

‘Mrityunjoy', an eight-episode journey into murder, mystery, and mysticism, is the newest original offering from the Assamese OTT platform Reeldrama. It's typically exciting when serial killer movies abandon the whodunit format and reveal the culprit in the midst of the film. These plays become captivating character studies centred on the killer or villain as the story dives into a complex psychological conflict and a grey area between good and wrong.

Bhoi

Assamese web series

‘Bhoi’’ is a psychological horror short series about a young college guy, Arnab, who is harassed in his new dorm life by unseen powers. With this loner and his lonely life difficulties, director team Kishore Baruah and Pinkal Pratyush tackle a highly relevant subject. It's a little disturbing, but it treats the issue with a lot of empathy as we go deeper into Arnab's thoughts and personality.

Tomar Opekkhyat

Tomar Opekhyat- Assamese Web Series

'Tomar Opekkhyat,' a romantic comedy web series written and directed by Assamese director Kenny Deori Basumatary of 'Local Kung Fu' fame, has been published on OTT platform Reeldrama and follows the lives of four very fantastic couples with truly awful luck. Moonmi Phukan, Gunjan Bhardwaj, Lima Das, Poonam Gurung, Bonny Deori, Alishmita Goswami, Anupam Kaushik Borah, and Kenny Basumatary star in the seven-episode series.

With the growth and continuous evolution of the Internet and the growth of social media, the concept 'Web Series,' has developed, slowly overtaking the digital entertainment sector. In this new age, Assamese web shows are definitely creating interest among youths.