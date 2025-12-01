Top five Post Malone tracks fans want to hear in Guwahati

Guwahati is preparing for one of the most significant international music events in its history as Post Malone, a globally recognised artist, is scheduled to perform at Khanapara Veterinary Ground on December 8, 2025. The live concert, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live and Live Nation with collaboration from the Government of Assam, marks Post Malone's first solo headline show in India and his debut stadium appearance in the region. This development positions the city as a key destination for large-scale entertainment events, expected to draw attendees from across Assam and neighbouring states.

The news has generated widespread anticipation among music enthusiasts locally and nationally. Post Malone, well-known for achieving nine diamond certifications and earning multiple GRAMMY® nominations, brings considerable attention to Guwahati’s role on the international concert circuit. The event is expected to boost the city's cultural profile and increase its visibility as a host for prominent global artists.

Enthusiasm is building among fans eager to see Post Malone perform a setlist featuring some of his most acclaimed songs. Five tracks in particular have become focal points for anticipation: 'Sunflower', 'Circles', 'Congratulations', 'Rockstar', and 'Better Now'. Each song has contributed to the artist’s popularity and is likely to resonate strongly with the live audience during the performance.

‘Sunflower’, known for its upbeat and positive tone, often creates a memorable atmosphere at concerts. When performed live, the track invokes audience participation, with fans uniting in a display of phone lights and collective singing, contributing to a distinct and shared experience for attendees at the venue.

‘Circles’ offers a contrasting mood with its mellow rhythm and introspective lyrics. In previous shows, this song has provided audiences with a calm moment amidst an otherwise energetic setlist. Many expect it to foster a sense of unity as the crowd sways in synchronisation under the open sky.

‘Congratulations’ is widely regarded as an anthem of success and celebration. The song’s energetic chorus frequently prompts the entire audience to join in, amplifying the atmosphere in the stadium. For Guwahati, this track is poised to be one of the most memorable moments of the night, reinforcing its significance in Post Malone’s repertoire.

‘Rockstar’ brings an intense and bold sound, often resulting in heightened energy levels from both the performer and the audience. Its live rendition is characterised by a surge of excitement and collective response, making it a likely high point during the concert.

‘Better Now’ stands out for its emotional resonance and relatability. The song typically transforms the audience into a unified chorus, with thousands singing along to every word. This collective participation highlights the shared connection between the artist and concertgoers, expected to be a defining feature of the Guwahati show. Tickets for the event are available exclusively via BookMyShow, reflecting strong demand and anticipation for this landmark occasion.