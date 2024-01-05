Dive into the world of endless choices! New releases flood your favourite OTT platforms every week, catering to every taste - be it action, drama, romance, or mystery. The list of top OTT releases of this week is below. Tejas, Cubicles Season 3, Good Grief, Foe, Gyeongseong Creature: Part 2 are on the list. These shows and motion pictures are available for streaming on websites like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee 5 and Sony LIV.

Without further ado, here is a list of every OTT release this week:

Title Platform Release Date Tejas ZEE 5 January 5 Cubicles season 3 Sony LIV January 5 Good Grief Netflix January 5 Foe Amazon Prime Video January 5 Gyeongseong Creature Netflix January 5

Tejas

Tejas is a 2023 Indian actionthrillerfilmwritten and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by RonnieScrewvala.The film stars KanganaRanaut in the lead role, alongside Anshul Chauhan and Varun Mitra in supporting roles.The film was released on 27 October 2023 to mostly negative reviews from critics.Tejas emerged as one of Hindicinema's biggest box-officedisaster within its first two days of release, with most theatrical screenings being cancelled on its opening day.It was subsequently released on streaming platform ZEE5 on January 6, 2024.

Cubicles Season 3

Cubicles Season 3 is a Comedy Bollywood movie directed by Chaitanya Kumbhakonum. The movie's star cast includes Abhishek Chauhan, Badri Chavan in the main lead roles.The Viral Fever creation is set in an IT company where teammates become friends. However, this season, Piyush Prajapati has risen up the corporate ladder. So how will it affect his relations with his colleagues who are now his subordinates? The new season premieres on SonyLIV from January 5.

Good Grief

Good Grief is a 2023 American comedy-drama film written and directed by Dan Levy in his directorial film debut, and stars Levy, Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel. The film received a limited release in the United States on December 29, 2023, before being released worldwide on Netflix on January 5, 2024. Good Grief is a movie about three friends airing out their issues after one of them suffers a tragic loss, all while set in the beautiful city of Paris.

Foe

Foe is a 2023 science fiction psychological thriller film directed by Australian director Garth Davis, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Iain Reid, based on Reid's 2018 novel of the same name. An Australian-U.S. co-production filmed in Australia, the film stars Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal, and Aaron Pierre.Hen and Junior farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior’s family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal. Are they willing to risk their relationship, and perhaps their personal identity, for a chance to continue survival in a new world?

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2

Gyeongseong Creature, Netflix's latest mystery thriller, features Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee at the helm of an exceptional cast. Blending romance into a historical K-drama setting, the series teases an enthralling storyline crafted under the guidance of directors Chung Dong Yoon, and Roh Young Sub. Part one debuted on December 22, with the eagerly anticipated conclusion scheduled for release on January 5.