The first teaser of the much-anticipated film Toxic, starring Yash, has been unveiled, leaving fans in awe. The video showcases Yash making a grand entrance into a luxurious setting, effortlessly exuding charisma as he smokes a cigar. Dressed in a sharp white suit paired with a matching fedora, the actor radiates sophistication, surrounded by glamorous women. The teaser also features an intriguing moment where Yash is seen pouring alcohol on a woman, adding to the film's bold and edgy appeal.

The teaser was released on the occasion of Yash’s birthday, making the celebration even more special for his fans. As soon as the video went live, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis, expressing their excitement. One fan remarked, “A lady directing this way. Wow. Blown away,” while another commented, “Toxic is the only movie having the potential to cross Pushpa 2.”

Director Geetu Mohandas, who helms the project, shared her thoughts on working with Yash and crafting the story. She stated, "Toxic — a fairy tale for grown-ups is a story that defies convention and is sure to provoke the chaos within us. Today, as we release the first peek of our film, we also celebrate Yash — a man the nation reveres for his vision and swagger. I have observed his brilliance and to those who know him or follow his journey, his process is as mysterious as it is meticulous. It is both a privilege and a thrill to have co-written this captivating world alongside a mind that sees the extraordinary where others see the ordinary."

Reports suggest that the makers are targeting a December release, and the teaser has only heightened the anticipation surrounding the film. With Yash’s undeniable star power and Geetu Mohandas’s unique vision, Toxic is shaping up to be a cinematic experience to watch out for.