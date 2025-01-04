The trailer and music of Assamese feature film 'Gulai Soor' were released at the AIDEO Cinema Hall, an Assam government-owned venue, under the Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation, on January 3.

The film is a collaborative production between Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation Ltd and Zeng Entertainment.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Raktim Kamal Barua, 'Gulai Soor' offers an extraordinary cinematic journey that celebrates Assam's rich culture and storytelling tradition.

The film features a stellar cast, including renowned actors Kenny Basumatary, Himangshu Prasad Das, Jayanta Das, and Bonny Basumatary, along with several other talented performers who bring their exceptional skills to the screen.

The launch event was attended by prominent dignitaries, the cast, and the crew, making it a momentous occasion for Assamese cinema.

The film's music, intricately composed to complement the narrative, has already generated significant excitement and is expected to strike a chord with the audience.

The film is slated for release on January 17.