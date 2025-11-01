‘Train to Busan’ star Don Lee reportedly joins Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’

Korean star Don Lee, known internationally as Ma Dong-seok, is said to be stepping into the Telugu film industry with Spirit, the upcoming action drama from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Reports from Korean entertainment outlets suggest Lee will play the main antagonist opposite Prabhas, setting up a major on-screen clash between the two powerhouses.

Spirit is billed as a cop-action film featuring Prabhas alongside Triptii Dimri, Prakash Raj, and Vivek Oberoi. Vanga, who previously helmed Animal and Arjun Reddy, is known for his intense storytelling and bold cinematic style.

Lee’s possible casting has drawn significant attention across global entertainment circles. With standout performances in Train to Busan and Marvel’s Eternals, his move into Indian cinema is being seen as another example of the growing cross-cultural links in world filmmaking.

Speculation around his participation grew after Lee posted photos of his travel to India on social media, which fans quickly connected to Spirit. However, no official statement has yet been made by the production team confirming his role.

A social media post from Korean entertainment communities described Spirit as a dark-toned detective action film, with Lee’s character positioned in opposition to Prabhas’s lead role.

Director Vanga recently unveiled a “sound story” teaser for Spirit on Prabhas’s birthday, offering a glimpse into the film’s atmosphere but keeping character details under wraps. The movie is slated for a 2026 theatrical release.

While fans await confirmation, Lee’s potential addition to Spirit is already creating buzz across both Korean and Indian film industries — a crossover that could mark one of the most exciting collaborations in recent South Asian cinema.