Travis Kelce, the 34-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has refuted conspiracy theories doubting his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

Fresh from his third Super Bowl triumph, Kelce labelled skeptics as 'crazy'. He was a key performer in the Super Bowl, catching nine passes for 93 yards and steering his team to victory after a slow start. Swift, his girlfriend, was seen cheering for him from the stands.

Despite their public display of affection, some critics have questioned the authenticity of their relationship, suggesting it is a publicity stunt. Kelce dismissed these allegations in a CBS interview, stating that critics were 'crazy'.

He also expressed his appreciation for Swift's support and said they share a mutual interest in each other's careers. Kelce's pivotal performance in the Super Bowl helped the Chiefs clinch their second consecutive title.

Post-game celebrations saw the champions partying at Zouk Nightclub with Kelce's brother Jason and Swift's friends Ice Spice, Blake Lively, and Ludacris. Kelce and Swift were seen sharing a romantic moment at the club, kissing while Swift's song 'Love Story' played in the background.