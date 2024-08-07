Travis Kelce recently had a heartwarming moment with a young fan who wore a custom Kansas City Chiefs jersey featuring his girlfriend, Taylor Swift's name on it. A video of this sweet encounter was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday and has since gone viral. Swifties have been actively sharing their reactions to the clip.

Travis signed a 87 jersey that said Swift on the back 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/3grizn8GSn — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) August 6, 2024

In the viral video, the Chiefs tight end is seen sharing an adorable moment with a group of young fans who approached him for an autograph. One little girl was wearing a red Chiefs number 87 jersey with Swift written across the back. The 34-year-old athlete asked the girl and her family, “How you doing?” The fan then turned around, and Kelce signed the back of her jersey.

This charming interaction occurred during a break from the NFL star's practice. Kelce often mingles with his fans and signs autographs. This is not the first time he has shown love to a Swift fan. The New Heights podcast host recently made headlines after giving his glove to a young Swiftie.

A family member of the young fan described the incident on X on July 26, expressing gratitude to Kelce for making training camp “so fun.” “Travis saw my niece, wearing a Taylor @Chiefs shirt, threw his glove, missed, pointed at her, and threw again. And I was completely unhinged and lost my mind. Clyde signed the boys stuff. @tkelce and @Clydro_22 the best thank you!! You made training camp so fun #ChiefsKingdom,” the user wrote.