NFL star Travis Kelce recently shared insights about his relationship with singer Taylor Swift in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. He confessed that he has 'never dated anyone' like Swift and praised her for living her life in the face of constant public scrutiny.

He added he has no intention of running from the 'scrutiny' that has recently come his way, after his relationship with Taylor Swift grabbed widespread attention. Travis Kelce told the WSJ, “Obviously I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them... I've never dealt with it. But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it..."

Although he has had to adjust, Travis Kelce isn't scared by Taylor's enormous celebrity or the intense attention directed towards them. "The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life," he said, adding that Taylor manages her celebrity really well. I had best stop acting weird around her when she acts like that.

Travis Kelce talked about meeting Taylor for the first time during the interview. Additionally, he disclosed that Taylor's close friends could have introduced the singer to him. He mentioned, too, that it seemed he had someone 'playing Cupid' to assist him connect with Taylor.

Travis took a plane to Argentina earlier this month to witness the singer on the second night of her Eras Tour's international leg. Travis had landed in Argentina on the same day that Taylor had to cancel the second date of her tour in Latin America because of bad weather.