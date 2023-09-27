There have been many events since Taylor Swift made her first public appearance at the Chiefs game amid rumours that she was dating Travis Kelce. But the entry of Travis' ex into the spotlight was the most startling of all of this. Maya Benberry, Kelce's ex, made the decision to speak to the Daily Mail this week only to alert Taylor Swift to impending events. Here is what she said on Taylor and Travis' relationship.

Maya Benberry, best known for winning Travis Kelce's dating competition programme, Catching Kelce, in 2016, made waves by alleging that the NFL player is a cheater in a recent interview with the Daily Mail. Benberry also used the occasion to give Taylor Swift, who has been hanging out with Kelce, some advise. Maya's allegations, according to people close to Kelce, are unfounded and motivated by a desire for attention. These sources are now supporting Kelce. Travis Kelce is a cheater, according to Maya Benberry, who briefly dated him after winning the E! dating competition. Benberry made this accusation in an interview with the Daily Mail.

She went on to warn Taylor Swift, saying, "Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit, so I wish her the best of luck, but I wouldn’t be a girls' girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!" Benberry bluntly stated, "Once a cheater, always a cheater." However, insiders familiar with the situation have a different perspective. They reveal that Kelce and Benberry's relationship lasted only a month after the show's conclusion, and they were unable to publicly announce their breakup due to contractual obligations with the network.

The sources adamantly maintain that Travis Kelce was faithful to Maya throughout their brief relationship. In addition, it's important to remember that Kelce and Maya Benberry have not spoken in around five years. Therefore, it only seems sense that Maya's presence in the scene would be a scheme to draw attention to their past relationships. Kelce has not yet commented on the whole thing. More information will be added to this area as it becomes available, we promise. So, keep checking Pinkvilla for other pop culture developments.