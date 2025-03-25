American rapper Travis Scott is set to make his India debut with a live performance in New Delhi on October 18, 2025. As part of his Circus Maximus World Tour, Scott will take the stage at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marking a major moment for hip-hop fans in the country.

The highly anticipated concert is being organised by BookMyShow Live in collaboration with global promoter Live Nation. Scott, known for his energetic performances and chart-topping hits, recently announced his Asia tour dates on Instagram. India will be his first stop, followed by shows in Seoul, Sanya, and Tokyo.

Sharing the news with fans, Scott wrote, "JOBURG/ ASIA WE OTW SOON I WANNA SEE SOMETHING," building excitement for his upcoming international performances.

The announcement has already generated buzz, with Indian fans eager to witness the Grammy-nominated artist live for the first time.