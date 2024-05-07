Alia Bhatt made headlines once again at the Met Gala 2024, dazzling attendees with her second appearance at the prestigious event. Clad in a breathtaking Sabyasachi saree intricately adorned with delicate embroidery and precious gemstones, the Highway actor epitomized elegance on the red carpet of fashion’s grandest night, held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Aligned with this year's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," Alia's ensemble was meticulously crafted to reflect timeless beauty. Her 23-foot-long saree train featured hand-embroidered florals using silk floss, glass beading, and semi-precious gemstones, capturing the essence of the theme with exquisite detail.

Expressing her excitement, Alia remarked, “I am feeling great. I am very excited. Months of preparation have come down to this moment. I am wearing Sabyasachi Mukherjee. This is my second time at the Met and the first time wearing a saree. When I thought of the theme ‘The Garden Of Time’ I thought that there is nothing more timeless than a saree. This is all hand-embroidery. It has took 1905 man hours and 163 craftsmen, workers, everybody to make this garment.”

Taking to social media, Alia credited Sabyasachi for the stunning creation, stating, “It was a call to the Garden of Time – an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever."

She also extended gratitude to the 163 craftsmen involved in bringing the saree to life, emphasizing the collective effort that went into its creation. “Creating this has been quite an experience… fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree. As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation.”

Explaining her choice of attire, Alia told Vogue India, “What drew me to this look was the sheer audacity of it—how it merges traditional craftsmanship with avant-garde aesthetics.”

Alia's departure from Mumbai on May 5 marked her meticulous preparations for the event, ensuring a timely arrival in New York. This marked her second appearance at the Met Gala, following her debut in 2023 wearing a Prabal Gurung couture.

Last year, Alia captivated onlookers with her debut ensemble inspired by the theme, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', adorned with countless pearls. Reflecting on the experience, she shared, “So this is the longest I’ve been away from my daughter, Raha. And, she’s almost six months now and I’ve only been away from her for like 24 hours before this, like for one day. And now it’s almost four days. I get a couple of seconds to video call her as soon as I wake up.”

Following her debut, Alia expressed her admiration for the iconic Chanel brides, celebrating the ingenuity of Karl Lagerfeld and the perpetual innovation showcased in his couture collections. She reminisced, “A girl can never have too many pearls and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED.”