After Trevor Noah postponed his concert in Bengaluru last week due to "technical issues," fans were disgruntled. An Emmy-winning comedian is now doing the rounds on X in a video from his Mumbai concert where he explains why he had to postpone his Bangaluru performance owing to the appalling circumstances of the venue.

It so happened that Mumbai photographer Aayushi Sachdeva attended the Trevor Noah show in Mumbai, wherein the comedian spilled details about the Bengaluru show which was supposed to take place at Manpho Conventional Centre in Manyata Tech Park. He said, "Now, usually when I go to do a show backstage what happens is there will be like an entrance that you walk into and then you're in the venue and then you emerge into a backstage area before you come and perform. Here (in the Bengaluru venue), we walk through an alley that was full of dogs -- half of which were in cages... I've never prepared for a show where the backstage area is dogs in cages."

He further added, "Then we get to this 'venue.' The room was essentially like a semi-permanent tent and then everyone was seated in the room with no screens and there were giant air-conditioners outside which were blowing hot air." “They tried to turn the sound up so that you can hear what is happening. But, because the room wasn’t designed for human beings, what happens is the sound waves are now just bouncing around the room in every direction,” he also said. He also ranted about the infamous traffic jam in Bengaluru and said, “We are driving to go to the venue. After about an hour and a half of driving, I was like, where are we going? The driver and everyone in the car was like this is the way we are supposed to go.”