Tripti Dimri, the star of the movie 'Animal', recently addressed the viral video of her seemingly captivated by Ranbir Kapoor. The video, taken at the pre-release press conference for 'Animal', showed Dimri apparently entranced by Kapoor while the cast and director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, were posing for the cameras. This moment was captured by the paparazzi and quickly gained publicity. Dimri, in a recent interview, shared her feelings about that moment. She confessed that she was quite nervous, to the point that her father noticed her unease and rang her the next day.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, the Qala star said, “Hum log screening pe the. And, puri cast ka shoot karna tha unko. [We were at the screening. They wanted to shoot the whole cast.] They wanted the whole cast of Animal together. And people were talking. And, he (Ranbir Kapoor) was right in front of me talking to somebody. So, if someone’s talking to someone in front of me you will look at that person”.

“If you will notice, I was just rubbing my hands. My dad, in fact, called me after watching the whole footage. And he was like, ‘Were you nervous?’. I said, ‘Haan. How did you know?’ He was like, ‘You were rubbing your hands. I know, you rub your hands when you are nervous,’” she added.

Tripti said of the instant she fixed her gaze on Ranbir, stating, “So, I was really nervous. And especially, when you are standing with people like Ranbir, you are bound to get nervous, right? And I think he was standing in front of me, talking to somebody and you don’t even realise in that moment, where you are looking, what you are looking at.”