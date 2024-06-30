Tripti Dimri, who gained national fame after the release of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer "Animal" (2023), recently addressed being labeled as India's 'crush'. As she gears up for the release of "Bad Newz," co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, she shared her thoughts during a trailer launch event in Mumbai on Friday.

When asked if the 'national crush' tag bothered her, Triptii responded, "In my experience, luckily, I would like to thank God, because in my experience, it has been the other way around, as many films I have done in my career, whether they are the older films that I did earlier, or the ones that have released recently, I have received a lot of love from my audience. People have liked my work and have spoken about it."

Reflecting on her career aspirations, Triptii added, "Initially, when I came into the industry, I always wanted people should talk about my work and nothing else. Luckily, when my films have released, they have spoken about my work. I think these things motivate us actors to do better in life and to keep working on our craft and I think, that way I have been very fortunate."

Triptii's rise to fame includes notable performances in films like "Laila Majnu," "Bulbbul," and "Qala." Her recent role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial "Animal" saw her playing Ranbir Kapoor's love interest, alongside a star-studded cast featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Shakti Kapoor.