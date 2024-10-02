Tripti Dimri rose to prominence after starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Since then, her popularity has soared, but with fame has come new challenges. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Triptii opened up about how her growing fan base has affected her everyday life. Reflecting on the shift, she humorously shared, "I used to go buy vegetables before the release of Animal," and noted the bittersweet reality that fame brings.

"One wants fame, but I love my freedom too. I love going for long walks. I love chilling with my friends without getting bothered about other things, but now that this has happened, things have changed. I'm not free anymore. The sense of freedom has kind of gone away,” Triptii admitted.

Adjusting to this new reality has been a challenge, as she cherishes her alone time. She fondly recalled her carefree days of walking along Carter Road and dining out, something she can no longer do as freely. “I have to be very careful. So that is one part that I miss a lot. But other than that, everything looks very good,” she said.

Triptii also revealed that she escapes to the mountains when she can, as a way to recharge away from the chaos. She explained how this helps her perform better as an actor. After completing four films last year, she emphasized the need to take time for herself, saying that constant interaction with people can be both mentally and physically draining.

Currently, Triptii is gearing up for the release of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao. The comedy family drama is set to hit theaters on October 11, 2024, where it will compete with Alia Bhatt’s Jigra, co-starring Vedang Raina.