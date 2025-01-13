Actor Wamiqa Gabbi recently found herself at the center of a social media stir after influencer Nadeesh Bhambi poked fun at her growing popularity. Bhambi shared a humorous reel on Instagram, depicting a fictional PR meeting centered around Gabbi's rising fame, where he referenced trending memes labeling her as the next national crush, following in the footsteps of Triptii Dimri. Some of these memes included phrases like "Triptii Dimri who?" and "Aishwarya Rai's daughter."

The reel quickly gained traction, amassing over one million views, and inevitably caught Wamiqa Gabbi's attention. In response, Gabbi showcased her wit by commenting, "Talented aur Khoobsurat bhi? Uff, Thaaaank you! And baki sab ka pata nahi but we did try 'Wamiqa for next President!' approve nahi hua (Talented and beautiful too? Uff, Thaaaank you! And as for the rest, no idea, but we did try 'Wamiqa for the next President!' Didn't get approved)."

However, the banter didn't end there. Bhambi responded playfully, acknowledging Gabbi's talent and beauty. He wrote, "@wamiqagabbi Talented aur khoobsurat toh aap ho hi. Loved you in Jubilee. President ke liye vote nahi hota iss desh mein warna mera vote toh mil hi jaata aapko. Bas aapki PR team ko thoda chill karao, acchi khaasi actress ka naam kharab karne mein lage hain (You are definitely talented and beautiful. Loved you in Jubilee. We don't vote for the President in this country, otherwise, you would definitely have mine. Just ask your PR team to chill a bit—they seem to be ruining the name of an otherwise great actor)."

Wamiqa, not one to back down, quoted a shayari by the renowned poet Akbar Allahabadi, adding a poetic flair to their lighthearted exchange.