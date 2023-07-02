Triptii Dimri, who was last seen in Qala with Babil Khan, made waves on June 30 after news of her break-up with Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma surfaced. It all began when netizens saw the couple had unfollowed one other on Instagram. However, amid break-up rumours, Triptii resorted to social media and posted a mysterious message reportedly in response to the same.

Triptii and Karnesh made their romance public after she posted an Instagram photo of him kissing her on the cheek. However, both of them have already removed photos of each other from their Instagram accounts. Not only that, but sources indicate that Karnesh has removed Triptii's character poster from Bulbbul. On July 1, the actress posted a letter on Instagram. "People are going to talk about you no matter what you do," she said in her essay, "so you might as well do whatever brings you joy." Take a look at this:

Triptii and Karnesh's break-up rumours appeared when a Reddit member published them. Despite the fact that the rumoured pair never confirmed their relationship, their photos said plenty. Meanwhile, neither party has responded to the continued claims.

On the work front, Triptii will be featured in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor all play major parts in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film. The film was originally scheduled to be released on August 11. It was meant to compete with Gadar 2 and Oh My God 2. However, the project has apparently been pushed back until December 2023. The revised release date will be announced soon by the creators. She is also working on a project with Vicky Kaushal.