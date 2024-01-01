Actor Triptii Dimri expressed her surprise at the love and attention she received for her role as Zoya in the film 'Animal'. She admitted that she was initially nervous and didn't expect such a response, given the small size of her role.

Speaking to News18, the actor said, "I was very nervous on the first day. I knew the film would do well but I wasn't expecting this kind of a response for Zoya. I thought, ‘It's a small role and it will come and go.' But I wasn't expecting to receive so much love or even be noticed. I haven't been able to sleep".

During the interview, Triptii also spoke about her intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in the film: "That scene was taken as lightly as any other scene in the film. They weren't making a big deal out of it. We did it exactly the way we did other scenes. My comfort was taken care of. It was a part of the story. As long as you're comfortable with your co-actors and directors, it shouldn't matter. But some people need them (intimacy coordinator). It depends from person to person.”

In terms of future projects, Dimri is rumoured to be starring alongside Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming film 'Aashiqui 3', directed by Anurag Basu. However, this has not been officially confirmed by the film's makers.