Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2 opens at Rs 11.25 crore weekend, trails far behind Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak Rs 33.67 crore debut

Seven years after Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak charmed audiences with its poignant love story, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri have returned with the spiritual sequel, Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal. While the original film was a commercial success, the sequel has opened to a far more modest start. Here’s a detailed comparison of the two films’ box office performances.

Dhadak (2018) – A strong debut

Backed by Dharma Productions, Dhadak released in July 2018 and became an instant hit among the youth. It was the official Hindi adaptation of Nagraj Manjule’s Sairat.

Opening Day Collection: Rs 8.70 crore net

Opening Weekend: Approx. Rs 33.67 crore net

Lifetime India Collection: Rs 74.19 crore net

Worldwide Collection: Rs 113 crore gross

The film’s strong music album, fresh star cast, and emotional storyline contributed to its impressive box office run, making it a notable debut for both Ishaan and Janhvi.

Dhadak 2 (2025) – A Slow Start

The sequel, Dhadak 2, arrived in cinemas on August 1, 2025, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. Touted as the spiritual successor rather than a direct continuation, the film adapts Mari Selvaraj’s critically acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal for a Hindi audience.

However, the film has had a relatively modest start:

Day Net Collection

Day 1 (Friday- Rs 3.50 crore

Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs 3.75 crore

Day 3 (Sunday)- Rs 4 crore

Opening Weekend Total- Rs 11.25 crore

Compared to the original, Dhadak 2 has earned just one-third of Dhadak’s opening weekend collection. Its box office journey is further challenged by competition from Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2, which scored an impressive Rs 25 crore in its opening weekend.

While Dhadak 2 boasts strong performances from Siddhant and Triptii and a socially relevant story, it has opened significantly lower than its predecessor. The film will need positive word-of-mouth and weekday stability to sustain at the box office, especially with War 2 and Coolie gearing up for release on August 14, 2025.

Whether the sequel can replicate even a fraction of the original’s lifetime success remains to be seen, but for now, Dhadak 2 is facing an uphill climb.