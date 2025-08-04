Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2 opens at Rs 11.25 crore weekend, trails far behind Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak Rs 33.67 crore debut
Dhadak 2 opens to a modest box office collection, far behind the original Dhadak's success. The sequel faces stiff competition and needs strong word-of-mouth to improve its run.
Seven years after Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak charmed audiences with its poignant love story, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri have returned with the spiritual sequel, Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal. While the original film was a commercial success, the sequel has opened to a far more modest start. Here’s a detailed comparison of the two films’ box office performances.
Dhadak (2018) – A strong debut
Backed by Dharma Productions, Dhadak released in July 2018 and became an instant hit among the youth. It was the official Hindi adaptation of Nagraj Manjule’s Sairat.
Opening Day Collection: Rs 8.70 crore net
Opening Weekend: Approx. Rs 33.67 crore net
Lifetime India Collection: Rs 74.19 crore net
Worldwide Collection: Rs 113 crore gross
The film’s strong music album, fresh star cast, and emotional storyline contributed to its impressive box office run, making it a notable debut for both Ishaan and Janhvi.
Dhadak 2 (2025) – A Slow Start
The sequel, Dhadak 2, arrived in cinemas on August 1, 2025, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. Touted as the spiritual successor rather than a direct continuation, the film adapts Mari Selvaraj’s critically acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal for a Hindi audience.
However, the film has had a relatively modest start:
Day Net Collection
Day 1 (Friday- Rs 3.50 crore
Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs 3.75 crore
Day 3 (Sunday)- Rs 4 crore
Opening Weekend Total- Rs 11.25 crore
Compared to the original, Dhadak 2 has earned just one-third of Dhadak’s opening weekend collection. Its box office journey is further challenged by competition from Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2, which scored an impressive Rs 25 crore in its opening weekend.
While Dhadak 2 boasts strong performances from Siddhant and Triptii and a socially relevant story, it has opened significantly lower than its predecessor. The film will need positive word-of-mouth and weekday stability to sustain at the box office, especially with War 2 and Coolie gearing up for release on August 14, 2025.
Whether the sequel can replicate even a fraction of the original’s lifetime success remains to be seen, but for now, Dhadak 2 is facing an uphill climb.
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