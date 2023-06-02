Hrishie Raj, a talented actor hailing from Tripura, has achieved a remarkable milestone in his career by making his mark in both the Tollywood and Bollywood film industries.

The upcoming movie titled "Hungama.Com" will feature Hrishie Raj, showcasing his acting prowess on the big screen.

Produced by SS3 Entertainment and Image Entertainment and directed by the esteemed Dr. Krishnandu Chatterjee, "Hungama.Com" will see Hrishie Raj in the role of Boss, a paid consultant. The film has been shot in captivating locations such as Darjeeling, Kalingpong, and Kolkata in West Bengal, adding to the visual appeal.

Joining Hrishie Raj in this exciting project are renowned Tollywood actors Srabanti Chatterjee, Bonny Sen Gupta, Koushani Mukherjee, Om Sahani, Rajatabha Dutta, Kharaj Mukherjee, Laboni Sarkar, Tulika Basu, Bishyanath Basu, and Gopal Talukdar, further enhancing the star-studded cast.

In an interview with India Today NE, Hrishie Raj revealed that the movie "Hungama.Com" revolves around two families, Bangal and Ghoti, and falls within the comedy genre. What sets this movie apart is Hrishie Raj's portrayal of a staggering 14 characters, a unique opportunity rarely seen in any film. Comparisons were drawn to Kamal Hasan's Vishwaroopam with 10 avatars and Sanjeev Kumar's Naya Din Nai Raat with nine avatars, making this an extraordinary feat.

Fans can look forward to the release of "Hungama.Com" by October end of this year, as stated by Hrishie Raj himself. The anticipation surrounding the film continues to build, fueled by the talented ensemble cast and the intriguing plot.

He has begun his journey in the Tollywood film industry with ‘Simanto’ with Payel Sarkar.

“It was an honor for me that I get a call from renowned directed Ram Gopal Verma and has appreciated for my work. He also assured me to launch me in his upcoming films”, said the actor.

Before this significant achievement, Hrishie Raj initiated his career in Tripura, starring in regional movies such as "Kwmajak," "Bwkha," "Mwkhang," and "Mukhosh." He then ventured into the Bollywood film industry with "Noise of Silence" (2021), directed by Saif Baidya under the production house of Jar Pictures, followed by "Vaccination." During his early career, Hrishie had the privilege of collaborating extensively with renowned film directors in Mumbai, honing his craft and setting the stage for his current success.